Remarkably kept, ancient village faces future as another kind of ghost town

For decades, the empty homes of Lifta have avoided the fate of other Palestinian towns. As luxury developers eye the site, activists, archaeologists and former residents warn no amount of historical preservation will make up for building on the hillside On a warm, sunny Friday afternoon in March, a few ultra-Orthodox students stripped down to their underwear and leaped into the algae-tinged waters of the village of Lifta.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times of Israel.