Meet Nissim Baruch Black, The Orthodox Jewish Rapper Who's Defying All Stereotypes
When Nissim Baruch Black was 25, he found himself in a potentially fatal situation. The Seattle-born rapper, who performed under the moniker D. Black at the time, got into an altercation with another artist.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Forward.
Comments
Add your comments below
Orthodox Church Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Roman Catholic church only true church, says Va... (Jul '07)
|5 min
|Gods r Delusion x...
|682,321
|In about Face, Israel Freezes Western Wall Mixe...
|Jun 26
|True Christian wi...
|1
|Did Jesus Christ have biological siblings?
|Jun 19
|True Christian wi...
|3
|Closing time for the Episcopalians
|Jun 18
|Listen to the Word
|1
|Pope's Egypt visit offers chance to improve Cat...
|May '17
|BB Board
|1
|Jehovah's Witnesses as 'extremists': Court shar...
|May '17
|red blood relative
|39
|Israeli ultra-Orthodox textbooks promote insula...
|May '17
|OPERATION GREYLORD
|1
Find what you want!
Search Orthodox Church Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC