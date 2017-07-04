July 4, 2017Greek Orthodox Church sells Jerusalem land to anonymous investors
A Greek Orthodox priest watches pilgrims roam around the ancient church of nativity, where many Christians believe Jesus was born.. The Greek Orthodox Church last week sold 500 dunams of land in central Jerusalem some 124 acres containing more than 1,000 housing units in numerous buildings to an anonymous group of investors, spurring fears of a hostile takeover.
Read more at Jerusalem Post.
