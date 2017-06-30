Hundreds protest Western Wall backtrack in Jerusalem

Israeli protesters gather outside Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's residence in Jerusalem on July 1, 2017, to demonstrate against a government decision to abandon a deal to allow women and men to pray together at the Western Wall. Over 500 people gathered Saturday evening in front of the Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's residence in Jerusalem to protest decisions by the government limiting an egalitarian prayer site at the Western Wall and pushing forward an Orthodox monopoly on Jewish conversions in Israel.

