Head of Greek Orthodox Church to make historic visit to Jamaica

Metropolitan Archbishop Athenagoras is to make a four-day visit to Jamaica beginning on Friday, to meet with the Faithful of the Jamaica Orthodox Mission. He currently serves as the Ruling Hierarch of the Greek Orthodox Metropolis of Mexico, Central America, Columbia, Venezuela, and the Caribbean Islands under the jurisdiction of the Ecumenical Patriarch of Constantinople in Turkey.

