Greece is the word at first of its kind in Milton Keynes

The Swinfen Harris Church Hall, in London Road, Stony Stratford, sizzled in the sunshine with the sound of kebab cookery, Greek dancing and a celebration of all things Hellenic. The city's first Greek Festival was held to raise money for the Greek Orthodox Community of Milton Keynes, a registered charity that holds regular orthodox church services and provides schooling in Greek language and culture.

