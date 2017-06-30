Greece is the word at first of its kind in Milton Keynes
The Swinfen Harris Church Hall, in London Road, Stony Stratford, sizzled in the sunshine with the sound of kebab cookery, Greek dancing and a celebration of all things Hellenic. The city's first Greek Festival was held to raise money for the Greek Orthodox Community of Milton Keynes, a registered charity that holds regular orthodox church services and provides schooling in Greek language and culture.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Miltonkeynes Today.
Add your comments below
Orthodox Church Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Roman Catholic church only true church, says Va... (Jul '07)
|6 min
|Michael
|682,311
|In about Face, Israel Freezes Western Wall Mixe...
|Jun 26
|True Christian wi...
|1
|Did Jesus Christ have biological siblings?
|Jun 19
|True Christian wi...
|3
|Closing time for the Episcopalians
|Jun 18
|Listen to the Word
|1
|Pope's Egypt visit offers chance to improve Cat...
|May '17
|BB Board
|1
|Jehovah's Witnesses as 'extremists': Court shar...
|May '17
|red blood relative
|39
|Israeli ultra-Orthodox textbooks promote insula...
|May '17
|OPERATION GREYLORD
|1
Find what you want!
Search Orthodox Church Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC