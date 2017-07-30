Full text: The now-frozen Western Wall compromise from January 2016

Full text: The now-frozen Western Wal...

On January 31, 2016, the Israeli government passed a decision affirming a long-negotiated compromise calling for a pluralistic prayer platform at the Western Wall. After three and a half years of conversations, the planned expansion of an egalitarian prayer section located in the Davidson's Archaeological Park on the southern end of the Western Wall was a trade-off made by non-Orthodox world Jewry for relinquishing the mainstream Western Wall prayer pavilion to ultra-Orthodox control.

