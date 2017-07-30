Fake bomb sent to officer in charge of ultra-Orthodox draft

Ultra-Orthdox men protest outside the house of Yaakov Rashi, Head of the IDF Yeshiva Students Department, June 18, 2017 Police were investigating on Tuesday a threat against the IDF officer in charge of ultra-Orthodox conscription, after he was mailed a fake letter bomb at his home with the word "Revenge" written on it. The suspicious envelope, which had wires protruding from it, was sent to the home of Maj.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times of Israel.