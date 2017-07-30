Combating sexual abuse in Israel's haredi community

Ultra-Orthodox Jews dance with Torah scrolls during the celebrations of Simchat Torah in a synagogue in the Mea Shearim neighborhood of Jerusalem. A new initiative called DinVcheshbon, or Settling the Score in Hebrew, has been launched to encourage victims of sexual assault in the Haredi community to come forward and demand compensation from sex offenders and individuals who supported their attackers or helped silence their offenses.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Jerusalem Post.