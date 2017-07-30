Bringing 'Pilgrim' to life with Avi Nesher
AVI NESHER appears with actors Natan Goshen and Joy Rieger on the set of his upcoming film 'Pilgrim'. On a quiet street in the mostly religious Jerusalem neighborhood of Givat Mordechai one night last week, there was no sign that Avi Nesher was shooting a new movie anywhere nearby, until a guy with dreadlocks down to his waist pushed a dolly loaded with a concrete block into a yeshiva compound.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Jerusalem Post.
Add your comments below
Orthodox Church Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Roman Catholic church only true church, says Va... (Jul '07)
|1 hr
|PadMark
|682,064
|In about Face, Israel Freezes Western Wall Mixe...
|Jun 26
|True Christian wi...
|1
|Did Jesus Christ have biological siblings?
|Jun 19
|True Christian wi...
|3
|Closing time for the Episcopalians
|Jun 18
|Listen to the Word
|1
|Pope's Egypt visit offers chance to improve Cat...
|May '17
|BB Board
|1
|Jehovah's Witnesses as 'extremists': Court shar...
|May '17
|red blood relative
|39
|Israeli ultra-Orthodox textbooks promote insula...
|May '17
|OPERATION GREYLORD
|1
Find what you want!
Search Orthodox Church Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC