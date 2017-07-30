Bennett: We won't allow Iran to establish land corridor to Syria
Education Minister Naftali Bennett leads a faction meeting of his Jewish Home party at the Knesset on June 19, 2017. Education Minister Naftali Bennett on Sunday said Israel will not allow Iran to establish a land corridor to Lebanon and Syria by way of Iraq, which the Islamic Republic is seeking to use to shore up its supply lines to its Syrian and Lebanese proxies.
