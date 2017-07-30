Bennett: We won't allow Iran to estab...

Bennett: We won't allow Iran to establish land corridor to Syria

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Times of Israel

Education Minister Naftali Bennett leads a faction meeting of his Jewish Home party at the Knesset on June 19, 2017. Education Minister Naftali Bennett on Sunday said Israel will not allow Iran to establish a land corridor to Lebanon and Syria by way of Iraq, which the Islamic Republic is seeking to use to shore up its supply lines to its Syrian and Lebanese proxies.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times of Israel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Orthodox Church Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Roman Catholic church only true church, says Va... (Jul '07) 3 min kent 682,029
News In about Face, Israel Freezes Western Wall Mixe... Jun 26 True Christian wi... 1
News Did Jesus Christ have biological siblings? Jun 19 True Christian wi... 3
News Closing time for the Episcopalians Jun 18 Listen to the Word 1
News Pope's Egypt visit offers chance to improve Cat... May '17 BB Board 1
News Jehovah's Witnesses as 'extremists': Court shar... May '17 red blood relative 39
News Israeli ultra-Orthodox textbooks promote insula... May '17 OPERATION GREYLORD 1
See all Orthodox Church Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Orthodox Church Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. Syria
  4. South Korea
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,603 • Total comments across all topics: 282,211,056

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC