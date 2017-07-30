30 years ago today: The Trinity Lavra of St. Sergius, a renowned monastery in what was then Zagorsk.
If my sparse notes are to be trusted, the group tour itinerary for July 1, 1987 involved a day trip by bus to Zagorsk, a city of 110,000 lying roughly 50 miles from Moscow. We returned to the capital after the visit, and later boarded a train for an overnight ride to Leningrad, arriving the morning of July 2. Zagorsk, which in 1991 reverted to its original name of Sergiyev Posad, grew up around the a 14th-century monastery called Trinity Lavra of St. Sergius .
Start the conversation, or Read more at NA Confidential.
Add your comments below
Orthodox Church Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Roman Catholic church only true church, says Va... (Jul '07)
|1 hr
|PadMark
|682,064
|In about Face, Israel Freezes Western Wall Mixe...
|Jun 26
|True Christian wi...
|1
|Did Jesus Christ have biological siblings?
|Jun 19
|True Christian wi...
|3
|Closing time for the Episcopalians
|Jun 18
|Listen to the Word
|1
|Pope's Egypt visit offers chance to improve Cat...
|May '17
|BB Board
|1
|Jehovah's Witnesses as 'extremists': Court shar...
|May '17
|red blood relative
|39
|Israeli ultra-Orthodox textbooks promote insula...
|May '17
|OPERATION GREYLORD
|1
Find what you want!
Search Orthodox Church Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC