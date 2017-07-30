30 years ago today: The Trinity Lavra of St. Sergius, a renowned monastery in what was then Zagorsk.

If my sparse notes are to be trusted, the group tour itinerary for July 1, 1987 involved a day trip by bus to Zagorsk, a city of 110,000 lying roughly 50 miles from Moscow. We returned to the capital after the visit, and later boarded a train for an overnight ride to Leningrad, arriving the morning of July 2. Zagorsk, which in 1991 reverted to its original name of Sergiyev Posad, grew up around the a 14th-century monastery called Trinity Lavra of St. Sergius .

