1,500 Jerusalem homeowners up in arms...

1,500 Jerusalem homeowners up in arms over secret sale of leases to church

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Times of Israel

Some 1,500 owners of properties in Jerusalem's wealthiest neighborhoods have discovered that the land on which their homes sit has been sold, in secret, to private real estate companies. They fear that when their leases end - some in 18 years' time - they will face the choice of either paying high sums to renew their leaseholds or having to sell and move.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times of Israel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Orthodox Church Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Roman Catholic church only true church, says Va... (Jul '07) 6 min Michael 682,311
News In about Face, Israel Freezes Western Wall Mixe... Jun 26 True Christian wi... 1
News Did Jesus Christ have biological siblings? Jun 19 True Christian wi... 3
News Closing time for the Episcopalians Jun 18 Listen to the Word 1
News Pope's Egypt visit offers chance to improve Cat... May '17 BB Board 1
News Jehovah's Witnesses as 'extremists': Court shar... May '17 red blood relative 39
News Israeli ultra-Orthodox textbooks promote insula... May '17 OPERATION GREYLORD 1
See all Orthodox Church Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Orthodox Church Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. South Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. Earthquake
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,460 • Total comments across all topics: 282,282,653

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC