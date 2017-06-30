1,500 Jerusalem homeowners up in arms over secret sale of leases to church
Some 1,500 owners of properties in Jerusalem's wealthiest neighborhoods have discovered that the land on which their homes sit has been sold, in secret, to private real estate companies. They fear that when their leases end - some in 18 years' time - they will face the choice of either paying high sums to renew their leaseholds or having to sell and move.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times of Israel.
