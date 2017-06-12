West Menlo Park: Country Corner deli owner Bob Wehab dies
A recitation of the rosary is set for 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 13, at St. Nicholas Antiochian Orthodox Church for Bishara Dahood Wehab, the longtime owner of the Country Corner deli and grocery store at 3207 Alameda de las Pulgas in West Menlo Park. A funeral is set for the following day, June 14, at a time still to be determined.
