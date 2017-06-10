Vatican's top diplomat to meet Putin, Russian Orthodox Church chiefs
Rome, June 22 Vatican Secretary of State Cardinal Pietro Parolin on Wednesday said he will "in all probability" meet Russian President Vladimir Putin and the heads of the Russian Orthodox Church in Moscow in August. "Yes, we are verifying whether this visit will take place.
