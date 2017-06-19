Unlikely envoy: Can an untested, untrained Orthodox Jew from New York ...
President Donald Trump's son-in-law and senior adviser Jared Kushner arrived here Wednesday evening with an audacious mission: to see if it is possible to restart peace negotiations between Israel and the Palestinians. Few voices in Jerusalem or Ramallah sound very hopeful as the untested Kushner came for two days of preliminary talks with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Jewish World Review.
Add your comments below
Orthodox Church Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Roman Catholic church only true church, says Va... (Jul '07)
|18 min
|kent
|681,599
|Did Jesus Christ have biological siblings?
|Jun 19
|True Christian wi...
|3
|Closing time for the Episcopalians
|Jun 18
|Listen to the Word
|1
|Pope's Egypt visit offers chance to improve Cat...
|May 26
|BB Board
|1
|Jehovah's Witnesses as 'extremists': Court shar...
|May '17
|red blood relative
|39
|Israeli ultra-Orthodox textbooks promote insula...
|May '17
|OPERATION GREYLORD
|1
|Greek Orthodox Bishop Calls on Turkey's Erdogan...
|May '17
|Raz
|2
Find what you want!
Search Orthodox Church Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC