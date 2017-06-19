Ultra-Orthodox pressure puts brakes o...

Ultra-Orthodox pressure puts brakes on weekend train work

9 hrs ago Read more: The Times of Israel

People wait for the bus near Hashalom train station by the Azrieli towers in Tel Aviv, September 22, 2016. Israeli ministers canceled planned work on train lines in southern Israel set for this upcoming weekend after sustained pressure from ultra-Orthodox parties who have routinely objected to any repair or maintenance work being performed on Friday evenings and Saturdays, the Jewish Shabbat.

