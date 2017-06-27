Ultra-Orthodox parties look to put br...

Ultra-Orthodox parties look to put brakes on Saturday bus service

The Times of Israel

Four lawmakers from ultra-Orthodox parties on Monday asked the Transportation Ministry to cancel permits allowing some Israeli cities to operate bus services on Saturdays, an activity that is considered a transgression of Shabbat, the Jewish day of rest. MKs Michael Michaeli and Yoav Ben-Tzur of the Shas party, along with MKs Uri Maklev and Yisrael Eichler of United Torah Judaism, sent a letter to Transportation Ministry Director General Keren Turner urging her to withdraw the permits granted to the Metropoline and Dan Public Transportation companies in the cities of Holon, Ramat Hasharon, and Herzliya.

