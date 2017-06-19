Ultra-Orthodox Mob Pelts Israeli Poli...

Ultra-Orthodox Mob Pelts Israeli Police With Stones

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Forward

Haredi Orthodox Jews pelted police with stones, eggs and other objects while the officers tried to remove three Israeli soldiers who were being verbally attacked at evening services in Jerusalem. The three soldiers were in uniform when they entered the synagogue in the haredi Mea Shearim neighborhood on Wednesday night.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Forward.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Orthodox Church Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Roman Catholic church only true church, says Va... (Jul '07) 53 min Michael 681,612
News Did Jesus Christ have biological siblings? Jun 19 True Christian wi... 3
News Closing time for the Episcopalians Jun 18 Listen to the Word 1
News Pope's Egypt visit offers chance to improve Cat... May 26 BB Board 1
News Jehovah's Witnesses as 'extremists': Court shar... May '17 red blood relative 39
News Israeli ultra-Orthodox textbooks promote insula... May '17 OPERATION GREYLORD 1
News Greek Orthodox Bishop Calls on Turkey's Erdogan... May '17 Raz 2
See all Orthodox Church Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Orthodox Church Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Notre Dame
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Saudi Arabia
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,420 • Total comments across all topics: 281,960,370

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC