Three Romanian priests detained on blackmail charges
Prosecutors from the National Anticorruption Department detained three priests on charges of blackmail, for 24 hours on Thursday, June 15. The three priests allegedly blackmailed a person in the leadership of the Romanian Orthodox Church with revealing compromising facts about him. One of the three defendants, namely Jitaru Sebastian Cristi, an Archimandrite priest at Husi Episcopal Cathedral, threatened to reveal the facts if he is not nominated a vicar bishop.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Romania-Insider.com.
Add your comments below
Orthodox Church Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Roman Catholic church only true church, says Va... (Jul '07)
|52 min
|Robert F
|681,299
|Did Jesus Christ have biological siblings?
|9 hr
|Andy Mussaba
|1
|Pope's Egypt visit offers chance to improve Cat...
|May 26
|BB Board
|1
|Jehovah's Witnesses as 'extremists': Court shar...
|May 20
|red blood relative
|39
|Israeli ultra-Orthodox textbooks promote insula...
|May '17
|OPERATION GREYLORD
|1
|Greek Orthodox Bishop Calls on Turkey's Erdogan...
|May '17
|Raz
|2
|The Corpse in the Kremlin's Front Yard Tests th...
|Apr '17
|I_know_better_now
|2
Find what you want!
Search Orthodox Church Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC