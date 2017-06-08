'The Women's Balcony' offers pointed but warm comedy
'The Women's Balcony' offers pointed but warm comedy The film from Israel looks at group of women fighting back against an ultra-conservative young rabbi. Check out this story on azcentral.com: http://azc.cc/2sGe5WS "The Women's Balcony" is a comedy-drama about community, traditions and values, and the power of women to keep all of these together in the face of modern extremism.
