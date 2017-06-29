The Israeli Orthodox Paratroopers

Yesterday I had the opportunity to be in Jerusalem, at the Ammunition Hill war memorial site, to see the investment of the newly trained battalions of Tzanchanim - the Israeli Paratroopers. Tzanchanim is one of Israel's elite infantry brigades " Service in the Paratroopers is voluntary and requires passing an intense two-day selection process that includes tests of physical fitness as well as emotional preparedness, leadership skills and the ability to cooperate in a group.

