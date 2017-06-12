The Dangerous Myth of Israeli 'Pinkwashing' Must End
I want to speak about courage and honesty, two concepts missing from much of the discussion about the events at the Celebrate Israel parade in New York City. At the parade, a group of activists from Jewish Voice for Peace chose to create disruption by specifically targeting the LGBTQ contingent in the parade, a contingent that included a large number of LGBTQ Orthodox youth newly claiming their place in Jewish life.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Forward.
Add your comments below
Orthodox Church Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Roman Catholic church only true church, says Va... (Jul '07)
|3 hr
|Scrapethekentfrom...
|680,945
|Pope's Egypt visit offers chance to improve Cat...
|May 26
|BB Board
|1
|Jehovah's Witnesses as 'extremists': Court shar...
|May 20
|red blood relative
|39
|Israeli ultra-Orthodox textbooks promote insula...
|May '17
|OPERATION GREYLORD
|1
|Greek Orthodox Bishop Calls on Turkey's Erdogan...
|May '17
|Raz
|2
|The Corpse in the Kremlin's Front Yard Tests th...
|Apr '17
|I_know_better_now
|2
|Russia's Plan to Ban Jehovah's Witnesses Puts E...
|Apr '17
|Alank
|124
Find what you want!
Search Orthodox Church Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC