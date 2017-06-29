Stephen Webster Sets Men's Space at H...

Stephen Webster Sets Men's Space at Harrods, with Knives

BLADE RUNNER: Stephen Webster has opened a jewelry pop-up in the contemporary men's department downstairs at Harrods , and in addition to carrying sparkling cuff links and pendants, it showcases his new collection of carving knives, their ornate, bronze handles made in the shapes of animal heads. The shop is located in the Advanced International area on the lower ground floor, and showcases small gold and diamond switchblades, Russian Orthodox crosses and Egyptian key of life pendants, gem-set cuff links, signet rings, bracelets and even gold or enameled vaping accessories.

