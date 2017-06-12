St. Paul's Bay
Located on the edge of the historic village of Lindos, St Paul's Bay is almost entirely enclosed by rocks on all sides with just the smallest of gaps for boats to come in and out of. This spectacular setting is further enhanced by a small, typical Greek Orthodox chapel down in the cove and the ruins of the ancient Acropolis of Lindos set overlooking the cove.rnrnThere are two little stretches of sand on either side of the bay, both are equally lovely so it makes little difference which you choose.
