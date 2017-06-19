Sharansky urges Netanyahu to block ha...

Sharansky urges Netanyahu to block haredi conversion legislation

Jewish Agency Chairman Natan Sharansky has called on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to oppose legislation being advanced by ultra-Orthodox parties which would give the Chief Rabbinate a monopoly on conversion, The Jerusalem Post has learned. Jerry Silverman, chairman of the Jewish Federations of North America, senior leaders from the Reform and Conservative movements were also highly critical of the proposed law and called for it to be withdrawn.

