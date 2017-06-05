Satmars Plan Anti-Zionist Rally At Brooklyn's Barclays Center

The Satmar Hasidic group is planning an anti-Zionist rally on Sunday at the Barclays Center, the massive arena in the heart of Brooklyn that's home to the Brooklyn Nets. The rally, organized by a Satmar-dominated rabbinical group called the Central Rabbinical Congress, will protest an Israeli law, passed in 2014, that limits exemptions from military conscription for ultra-Orthodox Jews.

