Saint's relics a miraculous must-see ...

Saint's relics a miraculous must-see in secular Russia

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Rocky Mount Telegram

In the three weeks since St. Nicholas came to Moscow, more than 300,000 people have stood in huge lines for up to 10 hours to visit a gilded ark thought to carry his bone fragments. Yet the queues stretching down the Moscow River embankment from Christ the Savior Cathedral are something of their own marvel.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Rocky Mount Telegram.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Orthodox Church Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Roman Catholic church only true church, says Va... (Jul '07) 9 min waaasssuuup 680,508
News Pope's Egypt visit offers chance to improve Cat... May 26 BB Board 1
News Jehovah's Witnesses as 'extremists': Court shar... May 20 red blood relative 39
News Israeli ultra-Orthodox textbooks promote insula... May 12 OPERATION GREYLORD 1
News Greek Orthodox Bishop Calls on Turkey's Erdogan... May '17 Raz 2
News The Corpse in the Kremlin's Front Yard Tests th... Apr '17 I_know_better_now 2
News Russia's Plan to Ban Jehovah's Witnesses Puts E... Apr '17 Alank 124
See all Orthodox Church Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Orthodox Church Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. China
  3. Notre Dame
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. South Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,049 • Total comments across all topics: 281,634,469

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC