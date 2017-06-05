Russian Catholics seek reassurance fr...

Russian Catholics seek reassurance from Pope

Yesterday Read more: Catholic World News

Members of the Russian Catholic Church - one of the smaller Byzantine-rite churches in communion with Rome - fear that they may be forgotten by Vatican officials anxious to improve relations with the Russian Orthodox Church, reports Francis X. Rocca of the Wall Street Journal: Leaders of the Russian Byzantine Catholic Church, with fewer than 30,000 members world-wide, are meeting in Italy this week in their first such synod in a century. The Russian Catholics have asked Pope Francis for reassurances, and appealed to the Vatican for help in strengthening their community - which has only about 30,000 members.

Read more at Catholic World News.

