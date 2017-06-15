Protecting private property: The road to sainthood?
The decision to protect private property from state control played a pivotal role in the upcoming beatification of a Catholic martyr. On June 25 in Vilnius, the Roman Catholic Church will beatify Archbishop Teofilius Matulionis.
