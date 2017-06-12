Prominent Haredi PR Man Arrested on S...

Prominent Haredi PR Man Arrested on Suspicion of Raping Employees

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Chaptzem Blog!

The owner of a public relations firm active in the ultra-Orthodox community has been arrested on suspicion of rape and other sexual offenses against his female employees. His firm recently went bankrupt, and since then the 30-year-old Jerusalem resident has been the administrator of a religious school for girls in grades one through eight.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chaptzem Blog!.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Orthodox Church Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Roman Catholic church only true church, says Va... (Jul '07) 9 min PadMark 680,818
News Pope's Egypt visit offers chance to improve Cat... May 26 BB Board 1
News Jehovah's Witnesses as 'extremists': Court shar... May 20 red blood relative 39
News Israeli ultra-Orthodox textbooks promote insula... May '17 OPERATION GREYLORD 1
News Greek Orthodox Bishop Calls on Turkey's Erdogan... May '17 Raz 2
News The Corpse in the Kremlin's Front Yard Tests th... Apr '17 I_know_better_now 2
News Russia's Plan to Ban Jehovah's Witnesses Puts E... Apr '17 Alank 124
See all Orthodox Church Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Orthodox Church Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Health Care
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,275 • Total comments across all topics: 281,734,461

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC