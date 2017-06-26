Pope greets delegation from Ecumenica...

Pope greets delegation from Ecumenical Patriarch

Read more: Catholic World News

Pope Francis received a delegation from the Ecumenical Patriarchate of Constantinople on June 27, as is customary in the days around the Solemnity of Saints Peter and Paul , patrons of Rome. "The exchange of delegations between the Church of Rome and the Church of Constantinople on their respective patronal feasts increases our desire for the full restoration of communion between Catholics and Orthodox, of which we already have a foretaste in fraternal encounter, shared prayer and common service to the Gospel," the Pope said.

