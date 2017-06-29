Poll says most Israelis against Weste...

Poll says most Israelis against Western Wall decision, conversion bill

Read more: The Times of Israel

Young Jewish men pray at the men's section of the Western Wall, the most holy site where Jews can pray, in Jerusalem's Old City on June 27, 2017. Two-thirds of Jewish Israelis oppose the recent cabinet decision to shelve a deal for pluralistic worship at the Western Wall and the coalition's initial approval of a bill that would cement the ultra-Orthodox monopoly on conversions, a new poll released Thursday indicates.

Chicago, IL

