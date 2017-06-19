Please go to your seat, sir
Supporters of religious freedom in Israel shouldn't be flying too high, despite last week's landmark ruling in the Jerusalem Magistrate's Court against El Al's practice of pandering to haredi attempts to enforce gender segregation on its flights. In purely practical terms, the ruling is good news for passengers on Israel's national airline.
Orthodox Church Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Roman Catholic church only true church, says Va... (Jul '07)
|1 min
|Michael
|681,807
|Did Jesus Christ have biological siblings?
|Jun 19
|True Christian wi...
|3
|Closing time for the Episcopalians
|Jun 18
|Listen to the Word
|1
|Pope's Egypt visit offers chance to improve Cat...
|May 26
|BB Board
|1
|Jehovah's Witnesses as 'extremists': Court shar...
|May '17
|red blood relative
|39
|Israeli ultra-Orthodox textbooks promote insula...
|May '17
|OPERATION GREYLORD
|1
|Greek Orthodox Bishop Calls on Turkey's Erdogan...
|May '17
|Raz
|2
