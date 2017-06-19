Party chair Lapid slams Berlin Mayor for allowing Hezbollah rally

Muslim clerics and anti-Zionist orthodox Jews walk together during the annual al-Quds Day march in Berlin, Germany, July 11, 2015. Yair Lapid, the chairman of Yesh Atid, sent a hard-hitting letter on Saturday to Berlin's mayor Michael Mller for permitting Hezbollah -- a organization proscribed as a terrorist entity by many countries -- to march in Berlin on Friday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Jerusalem Post.