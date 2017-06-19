Party chair Lapid slams Berlin Mayor for allowing Hezbollah rally
Muslim clerics and anti-Zionist orthodox Jews walk together during the annual al-Quds Day march in Berlin, Germany, July 11, 2015. Yair Lapid, the chairman of Yesh Atid, sent a hard-hitting letter on Saturday to Berlin's mayor Michael Mller for permitting Hezbollah -- a organization proscribed as a terrorist entity by many countries -- to march in Berlin on Friday.
Orthodox Church Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Roman Catholic church only true church, says Va... (Jul '07)
|16 min
|Michael
|681,835
|Did Jesus Christ have biological siblings?
|Jun 19
|True Christian wi...
|3
|Closing time for the Episcopalians
|Jun 18
|Listen to the Word
|1
|Pope's Egypt visit offers chance to improve Cat...
|May '17
|BB Board
|1
|Jehovah's Witnesses as 'extremists': Court shar...
|May '17
|red blood relative
|39
|Israeli ultra-Orthodox textbooks promote insula...
|May '17
|OPERATION GREYLORD
|1
|Greek Orthodox Bishop Calls on Turkey's Erdogan...
|May '17
|Raz
|2
