Palestinian, 14, arrested in Jerusalem after pulling knife in spat with Israelis

A 14-year-old West Bank Palestinian was arrested in Jerusalem after brandishing a knife at a group of teenagers who taunted him in the local bakery where he was employed, police said. The teenager and his father, who also worked at the bakery, were detained by police after the minor pulled a knife and threatened a group of ultra-Orthodox Jewish teenagers on Bar Ilan Street of the capital.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times of Israel.