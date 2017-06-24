NPR Sides With Leftist LGBT Activists Targeting 'Cruel' Catholic Bishop
NPR blatantly slanted against a Catholic bishop in Illinois who recently instructed his priests to deny the Eucharist, last rites, and funerals to homosexuals in civil marriages. The public radio outlet filled their Friday write-up on Bishop Thomas Paprocki's decree with quotes from four activists who dissent against the Catholic Church's teachings on sexuality.
