Netanyahu bows to pressure, halts plans for mixed prayer at Western Wall

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu backed away from an agreement reached in January 2016 to allow men and women to pray together at the southern end of the Western Wall. JERUSALEM - Bowing to pressure from the ultra-Orthodox parties, Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu froze plans for an egalitarian prayer space at the Western Wall, one of Judaism's holiest sites.

