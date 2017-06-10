Moscow patriarch links Islamist terrorism, Western secularism
Patriarch Kirill of Moscow received a delegation from the Coptic Orthodox Church on June 18 and lamented attacks on Christians in Egypt. "Our brothers and sisters, members of your Church, are perishing," said the head of the Russian Orthodox Church.
