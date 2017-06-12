Moscow patriarch emphasizes Christian...

Moscow patriarch emphasizes Christian link between Russia, Latin America

In a speech to Latin American ambassadors to Russia, Patriarch Kirill of Moscow emphasized the ties that bind Russian Orthodox Christians to Christians in Latin America. "I have always felt, especially at that time, that Russia and Latin America have many things in common," he said.

