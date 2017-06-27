MKs backing conversion bill not welcome in Chicago, Jewish leader warns
Any Israeli lawmaker who supports controversial Israeli legislation putting conversion matters exclusively in the hands of the Chief Rabbinate should consider him or herself persona non grata in Chicago, the leader of the city's Jewish community said Tuesday. "The Federation in Chicago will not be hosting any member of Knesset that votes for this bill.
Orthodox Church Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Roman Catholic church only true church, says Va... (Jul '07)
|1 hr
|Michael
|682,006
|In about Face, Israel Freezes Western Wall Mixe...
|Mon
|True Christian wi...
|1
|Did Jesus Christ have biological siblings?
|Jun 19
|True Christian wi...
|3
|Closing time for the Episcopalians
|Jun 18
|Listen to the Word
|1
|Pope's Egypt visit offers chance to improve Cat...
|May '17
|BB Board
|1
|Jehovah's Witnesses as 'extremists': Court shar...
|May '17
|red blood relative
|39
|Israeli ultra-Orthodox textbooks promote insula...
|May '17
|OPERATION GREYLORD
|1
