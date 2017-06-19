MK warns of rift with US Jewry if Wes...

MK warns of rift with US Jewry if Western Wall plan nixed

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: The Times of Israel

Conservative Jews pray at the temporary egalitarian Robinson's Arch prayer pavilion at the southern end of the Western Wall in Jerusalem's Old City on July 30, 2014. Zionist Union MK Nachman Shai on Friday warned that backtracking on the government-approved plan to establish pluralistic prayer pavilion at the Western Wall would result in a rift with US Jewry.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times of Israel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Orthodox Church Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Roman Catholic church only true church, says Va... (Jul '07) 7 min Born Again Holy C... 681,739
News Did Jesus Christ have biological siblings? Jun 19 True Christian wi... 3
News Closing time for the Episcopalians Jun 18 Listen to the Word 1
News Pope's Egypt visit offers chance to improve Cat... May 26 BB Board 1
News Jehovah's Witnesses as 'extremists': Court shar... May '17 red blood relative 39
News Israeli ultra-Orthodox textbooks promote insula... May '17 OPERATION GREYLORD 1
News Greek Orthodox Bishop Calls on Turkey's Erdogan... May '17 Raz 2
See all Orthodox Church Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Orthodox Church Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. U.S. Open
  1. North Korea
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,579 • Total comments across all topics: 281,998,791

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC