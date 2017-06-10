Messianic Jewish Publisher Sparks Ult...

Messianic Jewish Publisher Sparks Ultra-Orthodox Anger at Israeli Book Week

An ultra-Orthodox group filed a complaint with Jerusalem police after HaGefen, a Messianic Jewish publisher, offered a new translation of the Bible to teenagers at Israel's annual Hebrew Book Week. Yad L'Achim, a prominent activist group that has been known for harassing Christian missionaries to Israel and voicing opposition to Arab-Israeli marriages, complained that the books constituted "incitement and solicitation of minors to convert."

