June 5, 2017: License to kill
License to kill Regarding "'Kill women soldiers, IDF commanders,' declare ultra-Orthodox extremists" , what is it going to take for us to stop bragging about being a democracy and tell it like it is: We live in a theocracy wherein one is subject to control over so many aspects of living. If only we could separate religion from state, but we are forced to function with our current status.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Jerusalem Post.
Add your comments below
Orthodox Church Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Roman Catholic church only true church, says Va... (Jul '07)
|8 min
|kent
|680,022
|Pope's Egypt visit offers chance to improve Cat...
|May 26
|BB Board
|1
|Jehovah's Witnesses as 'extremists': Court shar...
|May 20
|red blood relative
|39
|Israeli ultra-Orthodox textbooks promote insula...
|May 12
|OPERATION GREYLORD
|1
|Greek Orthodox Bishop Calls on Turkey's Erdogan...
|May 5
|Raz
|2
|The Corpse in the Kremlin's Front Yard Tests th...
|Apr '17
|I_know_better_now
|2
|Russia's Plan to Ban Jehovah's Witnesses Puts E...
|Apr '17
|Alank
|124
Find what you want!
Search Orthodox Church Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC