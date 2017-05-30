Jerusalem ultra-Orthodox pelt police ...

Jerusalem ultra-Orthodox pelt police with rocks, injuring one

21 hrs ago Read more: The Times of Israel

Israeli police officers carry a wounded policeman during an operation to arrest the attackers of ultra-Orthodox soldiers at the Meah Shearim neighborhood in Jerusalem on June 4, 2017. A police officer was lightly injured on Sunday when cops were pelted with rocks in a Jerusalem ultra-Orthodox neighborhood, where they were investigating a previous attack on a uniformed IDF soldier.

Chicago, IL

