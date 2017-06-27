Jerusalem: Alternative healer indicte...

Jerusalem: Alternative healer indicted on rape charges

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Jerusalem Post

A Jerusalem-based alternative medicine practitioner was indicted Wednesday on multiple rape and fraud charges for allegedly sexually assaulting four Ultra-Orthodox women who sought his aid to treat depression, anxiety and other maladies. While details of the case remain unclear, Dror Rotkowitz, 56, was charged two weeks after complaints were filed by the women to police.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Jerusalem Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Orthodox Church Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Roman Catholic church only true church, says Va... (Jul '07) 4 min Michael 682,116
News In about Face, Israel Freezes Western Wall Mixe... Mon True Christian wi... 1
News Did Jesus Christ have biological siblings? Jun 19 True Christian wi... 3
News Closing time for the Episcopalians Jun 18 Listen to the Word 1
News Pope's Egypt visit offers chance to improve Cat... May '17 BB Board 1
News Jehovah's Witnesses as 'extremists': Court shar... May '17 red blood relative 39
News Israeli ultra-Orthodox textbooks promote insula... May '17 OPERATION GREYLORD 1
See all Orthodox Church Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Orthodox Church Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Supreme Court
  5. China
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Syria
  3. North Korea
  4. Wall Street
  5. Gay Marriage
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,542 • Total comments across all topics: 282,090,734

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC