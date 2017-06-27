Jerusalem: Alternative healer indicted on rape charges
A Jerusalem-based alternative medicine practitioner was indicted Wednesday on multiple rape and fraud charges for allegedly sexually assaulting four Ultra-Orthodox women who sought his aid to treat depression, anxiety and other maladies. While details of the case remain unclear, Dror Rotkowitz, 56, was charged two weeks after complaints were filed by the women to police.
