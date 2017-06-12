Israel's first female haredi pilot flies Netanyahu to summit in Greece
El Al's first female haredi Orthodox pilot flew Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to a summit in Greece. Nechama Spiegel Novak, a mother of four who has been flying for the national carrier since earlier this year, left Ben Gurion International Airport on Wednesday morning guiding a chartered Boeing 737 to Thessaloniki, where Netanyahu is participating in a trilateral summit with Greece and Cyprus.
