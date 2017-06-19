Israeli Ultra-Orthodox Parties Aim To Block Egalitarian Section At Western Wall
The ultra-Orthodox parties in Israel's governing coalition are pushing a resolution that will repeal the decision to create an egalitarian section at the Western Wall, The Jerusalem Post reported Sunday. The move by Shas and United Torah Judaism would continue to allow egalitarian prayer at the Robinson's Arch complex, but would not approve the creation of an an access point connecting it to the Kotel or of a management authority that included liberal Jewish leaders - two key demands from critics of the status quo.
Orthodox Church Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Roman Catholic church only true church, says Va... (Jul '07)
|2 min
|Gods r Delusion x...
|681,363
|Did Jesus Christ have biological siblings?
|8 hr
|True Christian wi...
|3
|Closing time for the Episcopalians
|18 hr
|Listen to the Word
|1
|Pope's Egypt visit offers chance to improve Cat...
|May 26
|BB Board
|1
|Jehovah's Witnesses as 'extremists': Court shar...
|May 20
|red blood relative
|39
|Israeli ultra-Orthodox textbooks promote insula...
|May '17
|OPERATION GREYLORD
|1
|Greek Orthodox Bishop Calls on Turkey's Erdogan...
|May '17
|Raz
|2
