Israeli Ultra-Orthodox Parties Aim To Block Egalitarian Section At Western Wall

The ultra-Orthodox parties in Israel's governing coalition are pushing a resolution that will repeal the decision to create an egalitarian section at the Western Wall, The Jerusalem Post reported Sunday. The move by Shas and United Torah Judaism would continue to allow egalitarian prayer at the Robinson's Arch complex, but would not approve the creation of an an access point connecting it to the Kotel or of a management authority that included liberal Jewish leaders - two key demands from critics of the status quo.

