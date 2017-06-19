Israeli Airline Banned From Asking Wo...

Israeli Airline Banned From Asking Women To Switch Seats To Accomodate Men

An Israeli airline has been banned from asking women to switch seats to accommodate the religious views of ultra-Orthodox Jewish men. On Wednesday, a Jerusalem-based judge instructed El Al, Israel's national airline, to issue new guidelines to its staff in writing within 45 days and provide training for such situations within six months .

