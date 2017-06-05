Is there a future for non-Orthodox American Jewry?

While the number of Orthodox Jews in the United States is on the rise , non-Orthodox American Jewry is in the midst of a steep demographic decline which, according to a new study, is only growing worse. The Jewish People Policy Institute, a Jerusalem-based think tank founded in 2002, released a new study earlier this week entitled "Raising Jewish Children: Research and Indications for Intervention".

